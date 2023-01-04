How to prep your home for rain storms and other emergencies

The key to surviving a big storm is a little prep. Here are some quick tips to avoid the worst.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The key to surviving a big storm is a little prep. If you live in an area known for flooding, you already know to get your car to higher ground and get sandbags placed.

Janet Ruiz is from the Insurance Information Institute. She says, "Whatever areas are vulnerable at your house, take advantage of the sandbags many cities and counties are handing them out today."

Ruiz reminds us that you don't have to be in an official flood zone to be a flood or storm victim. So, here are some quick tips to avoid the worst.

Clean up your yard -- you don't want anything left out that can be picked up by high winds and potentially hurt someone or break your windows. Inside your home, close blinds and curtains.

"The other thing you can do is move your valuables to higher ground," says Ruiz. "So if you have a two-story home, or whatever, the highest places in your home, move your valuables to those type of places, especially documents."

Locate your gas service shutoff valve and electric panel so you know where to go if an emergency should arise. Unplug electronic equipment and document what you own right and could lose.

"Do your home inventory," says Ruiz. "Take pictures, videos. Open your closet. You're not going out, anyway, so take the time to do something you can easily do it with your smartphone."

On Wednesday, it's really important to pay attention to the ABC7News as we are keeping close track of the storm.

