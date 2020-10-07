black-owned business

Prince Harry spotted in LA wearing face mask made by Oakland Black business

By Andrew Morris
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- When the year started, Taylor Jay would have no idea that one of her creations would be worn by the Duke of Sussex. But the coronavirus pandemic has been anything but predictable.

Prince Harry recently wore one of her Champagne and Honey face coverings, posing with runners in Los Angeles before they ran a virtual version of the London Marathon.



Jay is one of the many proud, Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area that was forced to adapt quickly to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What she originally envisioned to be a women's clothing brand at the beginning of the year, Taylor Jay Collections adjusted to start making masks, and taking orders online.

RELATED: Community comes together to support Oakland's Black business owners struggling with funding through COVID-19

The Bay Area native had hoped to run her clothing store on the corner of Broadway and 24th, with a packed calendar of events throughout the year, but a Prince Harry sighting with one of her newly-made products must be nice as well.

RELATED: Designer of Michelle Obama's 'V-O-T-E' necklace in stirring Democratic National Convention speech: "quite the surprise"

When ABC7 News profiled Taylor's journey as a Black small business owner, she told us about her pandemic transition, assisted by a grant from the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce, which ensured that her business would keep going too.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandlos angelesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirusprince williammeghan markleblack owned businessrace in americareopening californiacovid 19royalsface masksmall businessprince charlesprince harryroyal family
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks
Small businesses struggle to stay afloat despite CA resources
Bay Area Latino-owned small businesses join forces in effort to support each other
How do you really know if your hair salon is COVID-safe?
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Sisters prepare for opening of black women-owned coffee shop in SJ
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Community supports Oakland's Black business owners amid COVID-19
Black Food Collective serves more than meals in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: 300K-400K Americans could die, Fauci says
Flu vs. COVID-19: Here are the main differences
Glass Fire: Rancher saved 40 homes, alerted 400 people to evacuate
UC Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 67,200 acres, 58% contained
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Sonoma County struggles to meet new equity metric
More TOP STORIES News