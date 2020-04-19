Coronavirus California

Coronavirus news: Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say

The skin-rash symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Certain skin rashes are emerging as possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology.

"It just was so painful," said Jessica, a Los Angeles woman who contracted the novel coronavirus, describing painful red irritation on her feet. KABC-TV is identifying the woman only by her first name to maintain her privacy.

Jessica developed a cough and fever, but later exhibited other symptoms that have not been widely associated with the virus.

"I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue," she recalled. "I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."

What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?


When she tried to lightly scratch an itch, her blood vessels ruptured.

Jessica's dermatologist, Dr. Shirley Chi, was stumped -- until she began examining research from overseas.

"When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it," Chi said. "In northern Italy there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital -- none of which had gotten prior medication -- one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19."
The American Academy of Dermatology has issued guidance regarding several different types of rashes that have been connected with COVID-19.

The symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.

Chi emphasized the importance of individual patients contacting their doctor for treatment.

"That's why the American Academy of Dermatology is putting together a registry," and that's why it's important to contact your doctor if you have symptoms like this."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirusitalycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthskin careskin disorderhealth carestudy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
San Francisco Bay Area health and safety coronavirus resources
San Francisco Bay Area coronavirus resources, information
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area's Three Twins Ice Cream closes amid COVID-19 crisis
LA County sees highest fatality number for single day with 81 COVID-19 deaths
San Mateo company launches free takeout system to help struggling eateries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting inside Walmart in San Leandro, police say
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Bay Area's Three Twins Ice Cream closes amid COVID-19 crisis
Live coronavirus updates: More than a dozen new cases reported in Solano County
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Show More
NOT REAL NEWS: More falsehoods around the novel coronavirus
WATCH: Southwest Airlines passenger grooves on empty Oakland flight with #ComeAroundMeChallenge
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Half Moon Bay farm lets businesses schedule Zoom calls
More TOP STORIES News