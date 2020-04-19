Coronavirus news: Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say

"It just was so painful," said Jessica, a Los Angeles woman who contracted the novel coronavirus, describing painful red irritation on her feet. KABC-TV is identifying the woman only by her first name to maintain her privacy.
Jessica developed a cough and fever, but later exhibited other symptoms that have not been widely associated with the virus.
"I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue," she recalled. "I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."
What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
When she tried to lightly scratch an itch, her blood vessels ruptured.
Jessica's dermatologist, Dr. Shirley Chi, was stumped -- until she began examining research from overseas.
"When I first saw this mysterious rash, I just didn't know what to make of it," Chi said. "In northern Italy there was a study that showed that out of 148 patients at this hospital -- none of which had gotten prior medication -- one in five had a rash associated with their condition, COVID-19."
The American Academy of Dermatology has issued guidance regarding several different types of rashes that have been connected with COVID-19.
The symptoms range from hives to measles-like rashes to a condition resembling frostbite.
The AAD encourages participation in its new dermatology #COVID19 registry, which is collecting information about the dermatologic manifestations of the virus. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/TibmgLT9oH pic.twitter.com/8erlHKU6qT— AADmember (@AADmember) April 17, 2020
Chi emphasized the importance of individual patients contacting their doctor for treatment.
"That's why the American Academy of Dermatology is putting together a registry," and that's why it's important to contact your doctor if you have symptoms like this."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19