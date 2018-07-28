CARR FIRE

Residents, volunteers race to save animals, homes as Carr Fire rages in Northern California

It's an inferno that more doubled in size overnight, the kind that destroys nearly everything in its path, and so far, the Carr Fire shows no signs of letting up. Near Igo, Redding and Ono, people are fighting to save lives, animals and property. (Laura Anthony/KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
It's an inferno that more doubled in size overnight, the kind that destroys nearly everything in its path, and so far, the Carr Fire shows no signs of letting up.

Near Igo, Cal Fire crews focused squarely on protecting lives and property, like a home on a hill that had been evacuated overnight.

In Northwest Redding, it appeared all but a few homes had been destroyed along Swasey Drive, leaving just a few remnants of life here before the fire, like a swing and child's playhouse.

Near Ono, the scramble to save animals continued, including a horse named Good Boy.

Good Boy's owner Jaime Macias thought he could wait out the fire, but welcomes the help. "Otherwise I was going to stick around and see what was going to come out of it," Macias said.

"I had a house fire in '97," said volunteer Rene Younie. "I lost everything and I've been wanting to pay back, and this is my way to pay back."

"We're out here just doing our business," said another local volunteer Tucker Zimmerman, who said he's saved dozens of animals and one man.

"I actually went into a neighborhood and every house was on fire," Zimmerman said. "I got him pulled out, protected him with a garden hose until firefighters arrived. They took over, but I got his American flag and gave it to his wife because I promised that to her."

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

