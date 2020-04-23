Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: 3D printed swabs help solve COVID-19 testing kit shortage

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A shortage of nasal swabs is one of the hurdles to widespread COVID-19 testing. A San Francisco company that makes large-scale 3D printers has developed an innovative solution, becoming a major manufacturer of the diagnostic swabs.

The majority of the swabs used by the test kits come from Italy or from a domestic source in Maine. While they look similar to Q-tips, the six-inch-long swabs are complex medical devices that need a rigid handle but a flexible neck to obtain the virus sample from the throat through the nose. They're known as nasopharyngeal or NP swabs.

"The immediate need is to be able to ship tens of millions of NP swabs into the market to be able to conduct tests that otherwise can't be done," said Chris Prucha, co-founder and CEO of Origin.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing centers: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?

Origin makes high-level 3D printers for the automotive and footwear industries and for the federal government. But it realized its equipment could play an important role in the pandemic. It began to collaborate with others to develop 3D printed swabs that would pass both FDA and clinical research standards. It succeeded.

"Within a week, we hit a run rate of about 250,000 swabs per week, and we're on our way scaling upwards to being able to deliver a million per week," said Prucha.

3D printing is good at making the intricate lattice design that is similar to a brush to collect the virus sample. They had to balance patient comfort with the ability to collect a reliable sample. 20 prototypes were tested simultaneously until the best design emerged and received approval. They also focused on using only one material to make the swabs to simplify sourcing and to avoid potential supply interruptions.

RELATED: South Bay teens use 3D printers to help PPE shortage

3D printing is a mostly automated system, allowing for around-the-clock production with only four humans required. Orders are pouring in now from test kit makers and from medical labs anxious to meet the demand for more testing.

"It's actually quite an exciting thing for the team," Prucha said. "There's quite a mission behind it, and it's really transformed our company and our culture."

A consortium of 3D manufacturers, including Origin, has promised to ship between seven and 10 billion swabs a week within a couple of weeks

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirus3d printingcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Self-employed workers forced to wait months to apply for unemployment in CA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Expect a 'very different' new normal once shelter-in-place orders ease, experts say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Self-employed workers forced to wait months to apply for unemployment in CA
COVID-19 fears: Woman who delayed trip to ER could've died from heart attack
Zero waste lifestyle challenged during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
How to fight climate change with your food choices
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
Coronavirus updates: SF testing expands, no CA reopening date yet
More TOP STORIES News