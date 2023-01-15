Storm live updates: Hwy 92 near Half Moon Bay partially reopens, crews continue to repair sinkhole

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Intense storms that battered the San Francisco Bay Area for more than a week caused flooding, downed trees and power outages. A stronger Level 3 system arrived in the Bay Area Saturday. Now the region is facing residual effects as a result of the strong storm.

Jan. 15, 2023

8 a.m.

Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay partially reopens, crews continue to repair sinkhole

Caltrans has partially reopened state Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay as of Saturday evening.

One-way traffic control went into effect just after 8 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 92 at Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay.

Westbound Highway 92 remains closed from Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay.

The closure remains in effect while work crews continue to make repairs on a sinkhole.

Jan. 14, 2023

8 p.m.

Golden Gate Bridge reopens both directions after big rig overturn: Caltrans

Golden Gate Bridge is opening back up in both directions, according to Caltrans. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.

7:15 p.m.

SR 37 near Atherton Avenue in Marin Co. closed in both directions due to flooding: Caltrans

Caltrans in coordination with the California Highway Patrol has closed State Route 37 in both eastbound and westbound directions near Atherton Avenue in Novato due to storm related flooding.

Motorists are encouraged to use U.S. 101 to I-580 Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, then eastbound I-80 to travel from Marin County to Solano and other North Bay destinations.

7 p.m.

Golden Gate Bridge closed in both directions due to overturned big rig: Caltrans

The Golden Gate Bridge closed in both directions early Saturday evening due to an overturned big rig. Emergency crews and the California Highway Patrol are on scene. Motorists can expect traffic delays.

4 p.m.

Flood Advisory in effect in Santa Cruz Co., NWS says

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory in Santa Cruz County until 6 p.m.

1 p.m.

Evacuation orders for Holohan, East Lake and College in Santa Cruz County, officials say

Evacuations are underway along Holohan, East Lake and College areas in Santa Cruz County, officials say

11:30 a.m.

Hundreds without power in West Marin after giant tree knocks down power lines, blocks road

PG &E is trying to restore power after a giant Cypress tree fell on the road knocking down power lines on Highway 1 in Point Reyes in West Marin.

The tree fell at Mesa Rd. and Cypress Rd. shutting down the road. Caltrans is working to clear the tree, according to ABC7's Cornell Barnard who's at the scene.

At last check, nearly 900 customers in the area are without power.

10:40 a.m.

Muir Woods in Marin County closed Saturday due to weather, park says

Officials with Muir Woods say the park will be closed Saturday as a result of the morning's storm. "Due to severe storm impacts, weather forecast, and road conditions, we have decided to close Muir Woods today."

They say reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded. They will monitor Sunday's weather conditions to see if the park will reopen.

10:35a.m.

Parts of Cloverdale Road in Pescadero in San Mateo County closed due to mudslide, CAL FIRE says

Parts of Cloverdale Road in Pescadero in San Mateo County is closed due to mudslide, CAL FIRE CZU said on Saturday. Officials say the closure is near Butano State Park Road. Drivers should avoid the area. There is no estimate of reopening.

9:25 a.m.

Flood Watch undegraded to Flood Warning for Sonoma County, Santa Rosa fire officials say

The National Weather Service has upgraded a Flood Watch to a Flood Warning for Sonoma County through 2:30 p.m., Santa Rosa fire officials said. The NWS could change the time of the warning based on weather conditions, officials added.

8.30 a.m.

Report of power lines down in Berkeley, firefighters say

The Berkeley fire department is advising residents to avoid the area of Clairmont Ave. between Stonewall, Tanglewood and Avalon until further notice due to multiple power lines down in Clairmont. More info here.

8 a.m.

Evacuations underway in Felton Grove in Santa Cruz Co. due to major storm, officials say

Emergency evacuations are underway in Felton Grove because of the relentless weather.

"Deputies are in the area. If you live in the neighborhood, please leave now," Santa Cruz County officials tweeted Saturday morning.

They're concerned about possible flooding along the San Lorenzo River later today.

There are two evacuation centers open for this community.

One is at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

Another is set up at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

Both areas are pet friendly and have RV parking.

This is an area that has already been hit hard.

The town of Felton has been pummeled with rain --- leaving a swampy mess for people living in the Felton Grove neighborhood.

Residents have had to evacuate multiple times since the start of the new year due to major flooding.

And this morning, Santa Cruz County officials urging residents to get out once again.

7:45 a.m.

Pregame flyover over Levi's Stadium canceled

Saturday's scheduled pregame flyover over Levi's Stadium has been canceled because of weather.

The wild-card playoff game will still continue.

The 49ers are set to play against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m.

6 a.m.

High Surf Warning in effect for coastline until 10 a.m.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the coastline until 10 a.m. Saturday due to the heavy rain and strong wind. Waves are expected to be 20 - 25 feet tall. Officials say people should stay out of the water because of life-threatening swimming and surf conditions.

5:30 a.m.

Wind Advisory in effect for Bay Area Saturday morning, Solano Co. until 6 p.m.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire Bay Area this morning. The advisory will be in effect longer for Solano County from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

5a.m.

Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend through Monday with more rain, strong winds

There is a Flood Watch for the entire Bay Area through Monday at 4 p.m. with flooding possible as strong Level 3 Storm makes way to the Bay Area Saturday morning.

Jan. 13, 2023

11 p.m.

Marin Co. first responders gear up for the weekend, while still recovering from Friday's storm

At an apartment complex in Fairfax, a mudslide crashed into the building from an adjacent hill, displacing 19 residents along with their pets.

"I got woken up this morning by a loud knock on the door. It was the fire department saying the whole hill was coming down," said one of the evacuees.

Another slide happened down the road in Lagunitas, where one family was left to clean up the mess in their backyard.

While Friday was a busy day for first responders around Marin County, fire officials tell ABC7 News they're also gearing up for what's to come this weekend.

At the Marin County Fire Station in Woodacre, Battalion Chief Graham Groneman showed us some of the search and rescue equipment he and his team are getting ready for the coming days.

"We're going to see trees down, power lines down. People are going to be out of power. And I think it all comes down to where the storm impacts the Bay Area," he said.

He says that there will be several teams on standby throughout the county, ready to respond in a moment's notice.

"We've had multiple deployments of our urban search and rescue team and our water team in preparation for these storm events," said Groneman.

But after weeks of heavy rain and wind, Groneman says he thinks everyone is ready for a little break.

"I think we're all ready for the sun to come out and things to dry out a little bit."

8 p.m.

North Bay under Flood Advisory until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for portions of the Northern Bay Area, including Sonoma County until 10 p.m. this evening. NWS says urban and small stream flooding caused by additional rainfall on already saturated soil is expected.

This will have an impact of :

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

Rises in small streams

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings

Water over roadways

Overflowing poor drainage areas

Some impassable low-water crossings

Elevated river or stream flows

Ponding of water in urban or other area

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," said NWS in its announcement.

The agency also recommends the public to:

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather service when you can do so safely.

5:45 p.m.

Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County has issued evacuation warnings for watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheo Pass River basin and Highway 101 and Bolsa Road due to potential risk of flooding and weather conditions.

Pacheco Pass River Basin for those living in the areas of:

El Toro Rd South of HWY 152 to Bloomfield Ave

Lovers Lane between Shore Rd and HWY 152

Watershed Areas of the Uvas Reservoir include those living:

South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park

South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Rd

Homes south of Lions Peak

South of Day Road and Geri Lane

Watsonville and HWY 152

HWY 101 and Bolsa Rd.:

South of Hwy 152, East of Hwy 101.

South of Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152) and East of Hwy 101.

South of Luchessa Ave. and East of Thomas Rd.

East of Santa Teresa Blvd. to Castro Valley Rd.

North of Castro Valley Rd. to Luchessa Ave.

North of Hwy 25 between Hwy 101 & Bloomfield Rd.

West of Bloomfield Ave. between Hwy 25 & Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

East of Hwy 101 to Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

The county is encouraging resident to stay off the roads, creek beds, waterways and fast moving waters. For more information, go to www.PrepareSCC.org/Flood.

5 p.m.

Santa Clara County braces for more storms

In Santa Clara County, clean up and repairs continue after the region was hit with flooding and mass power outages.

Now, officials are preparing for the next round of storms and working to make sure the public is ready too.

"Crews, as you're well aware, are working around the clock for the past few weeks to remove debris and other blockages from those portions of creeks and streams throughout Santa Clara County," said John Varela, Valley Water board chair.

The emergency order has been extended throughout the county to provide necessary resources.

Varela says nearly 52,000 homes and businesses in Santa Clara County are within the FEMA special flood hazard area.

County officials say the circumstances are challenging, but they're ready for the worst.

"This season, we've been coordinating all year through hot weather and cold weather," said Darrell Ray, deputy director of Santa Clara County's Office of Emergency Management, "So we got plenty of practice throughout the last 12 months."

Officials also urge everyone to sign up for local reverse 911 alerts like SCCalerts in Santa Clara County.

Other reminders include making sure you have an emergency plan with family and friends and have an emergency supply kit.

1 p.m.

Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots to help residents during storms

Comcast announced Friday that more than 147,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Northern and Central California are now available and free for anyone, including non-Xfinity customers, to use during the storms. For a map of public hotspots visit Xfinity.com/wifi.

12:45 p.m.

Wind Advisory issued for entire Bay Area on Saturday

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Bay Area from 4 a.m.-Noon Saturday for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

6 a.m.

Caltrans running limited convoy operations to closure area of Hwy 1

Caltrans is running a limited convoy operation on Friday in order to allow for access in and out of the closure area of state Highway 1 for resupply runs.

This is limited access to allow for resupplies during this window of milder weather before a more intense storm passes over the region this weekend.

Convoy schedule for Friday:

Convoy will depart from Ragged Point at 12 noon and arrive just south of Deetjen's Inn at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Convoy will depart from just south of Deetjen's Inn at 3 pm and arrive at Ragged Point at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Jan. 12, 2023

6 p.m.

North Bay prepares for next round of storms

In the North Bay, a break between storms Thursday meant a chance to cleanup, dry out and assess the damage from the last storm.

Chain saws were working overtime, trying to remove a giant 100-foot Pine tree from Janine Wilson's backyard in Santa Rosa where it toppled around 3 a.m. Thursday, after heavy storms this week.

"We heard a big boom, saw hole in the ceiling, got out and called 911," said Wilson. Remarkably, no one was hurt but about that hole in the bedroom ceiling - it's about 12 inches wide.

Across town, Robert Cepeda's tree trimming crew was more than busy, he says they've working non-stop since New Year's Eve.

On the fast moving Russian River, levels were holding steady at Forestville.

Flooding could happen possibly Sunday. Sonoma County Fire District Captain Shawn Johnson was watching the river and taking advantage of a break in the weather to do some swift water rescue training.

3:05 p.m.

Oakland Zoo to remain closed

Oakland Zoo tweeted on Thursday that it would remain closed due to reconstruction delays from massive sinkhole damage caused by the Bay Area storms.

2:30 p.m.

Niles Canyon Road reopens after repairs, flooding

Caltrans tweeted Thursday afternoon that Niles Canyon Road (Highway 84) between Fremont and Sunol has reopened after repairs to a guardrail and flooding.

12 p.m.

Santa Clara Co. leaders urge residents to sign up for Emergency Alerts

After devastating flooding across Santa Clara County, leaders are calling on the public to make potentially life-saving preparations on our last day of dry weather before the rain returns this weekend. The best way they say people can do this is by signing up for emergency alerts from SCCAlerts.org.

More than one million residents have signed up for the personalized alerts for where you live in the county. 166 thousand texts and made 462 calls have been sent out over our recent winter storms. This includes when the Uvas Creek Flooded in Gilroy. With flooding a possibility this weekend, Santa Clara County wants everyone to be ready for all possibilities.

"Knowledge can save lives," Santa Clara Co. Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg said. "Information can help you avert personal disaster. Connectivity allows you to protect your loved ones."

8:30 a.m.

Flood Watch issued for entire Bay Area this weekend

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area this weekend. While we're getting a break from the rain Thursday, he forecasts it returning with a chance of thunderstorms Friday. An even stronger storm, a Level 3 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, is expected to hit the region on Saturday, with the worst of it hitting between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

8:30 a.m.

Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says

Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down again in both directions due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says. Latest here.

7 a.m.

CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'

A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category (second highest) has been virtually wiped out across California. A small sliver still exists on the California/Oregon border but that only accounts for 0.3% of the state. Full story here.

Jan. 11, 2023

5 p.m.

Hwy 92 reopens with alternating one-way traffic controls due to unsafe road conditions

Authorities say Highway 92 has reopened with alternating one-way traffic controls from upper Highway 35 west to Pilacritos Creek Road.

Earlier Thursday, CHP shut down the highway due to unsafe road conditions caused by the wet weather. CHP tweeted out a picture of the dip in the road that they said could turn into a sinkhole if cars continue to drive on that portion of the road.

2:20 p.m.

Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, parts of Marin, San Mateo counties

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says Flood Advisory has been issued for San Francisco, southern Marin County and northern San Mateo County.

1 p.m.

CA water officials give update on parade of storms

Officials with the California Department of Water Resources and forecasters give an update on the parade of storms that continue to cause problems across the state.

11:18 a.m.

State Route 92 in Redwood City closed in both directions at State Route 35 in Redwood City, CHP says

State Route 92 in Redwood City is closed in both directions between upper and lower State Route 35 due to unsafe road conditions caused by the wet weather, the California Highway Patrol says. They say drivers should take alternate routes.

11:12 a.m.

Eastbound lane of Bolinas Road in West Marin closed due to landslide

Marin Public Works says the eastbound lane of Bolinas Rd is closed near Sky Oaks Rd intersection in West Marin due to a landslide. Traffic controls says measures are in place allow for alternating two-way traffic through the other lane until the road can be repaired.

Jan. 10, 2023

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and CA officials give update on storm damage in Bay Area, state

Governor Gavin Newsom and California officials gave an update on the storm damage that slammed the Bay Area and state.

He says around 34,000 people across California are currently under evacuation orders and 163,000 people are without power in the state.

Gov. Newsom says the wind has been a disproportionate factor in terms of downed power lines and fallen trees.

He is reminding the public "just because it looks clear, doesn't mean it is clear," to take precautions with the weather.

Newsom also addressed the five-year-old San Luis Obispo boy who is missing after he was swept away in floodwaters on Monday.

"It's at moments like this, we just pray for a miracle. That young boy child whose lives now danger having been missing for some time, down in Paso Robles."

He also addressed how we're in a drought. "We're in the third year of the driest drought conditions that we've experienced in recorded history going back to 1896."

Newsom also says "the dryers are getting a lot drier in the last three years and the wets are getting a lot wetter. This weather Whiplash is that new reality?"

He says the focus should be on how the state manages these challenges and how it deals with hydrology going forward. "In terms of storm water capture, rainwater capture, and how we address these floods in terms of banking the water for the future."

1:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning downgraded to Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Warning has been downgraded to a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Bay Area until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

1:21 p.m.

Tree falls on Muni bus in San Francisco

A big tree fell on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to ABC7's Lyanne Melendez who shot video of the incident. It happened at Stockton and Sutter. Melendez says live power lines also fell. No word yet on any injuries.

12:40 p.m.

Thunderstorms expected at parts of the Bay Area this afternoon, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to hit portions of the Bay Area throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. They are advising residents to take precautions, saying "when thunder roars, go indoors."

Officials say Sutro Tower in San Francisco suffered a lightning strike as a thunderstorm moved across the city.

12:20 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for SF, Daly City and South San Francisco, NWS says

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for San Francisco, Daly City CA and South San Francisco until 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service tweeted on Tuesday.

10:00 a.m.

SF sees half a year's worth of rain in last 2 weeks

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says San Francisco has seen half a year's worth of rain in the last two weeks. Since Christmas Day we have only experienced two completely dry days.

9 a.m.

These State Routes are closed in Santa Cruz County, CHP says

SR-9 at Keystone way

SR-9, between Glen Arbor Rd. and Holiday Ln.

SR-9, north of SR-236

SR-9 at Lazy Woods Rd.

SR-35 at Bear Creek Rd.

SR-236 at Little Basin Rd.

9 a.m.

Nearly 100,000 power outages in Bay Area

PG &E is reporting over 93,000 power outages on Tuesday, with most coming from the South Bay.

PG &E says that over 53,000 outages are in the South Bay and over 19,000 outages are on the Peninsula.

Downed trees and power lines have caused issues Tuesday morning.

4:45 a.m.

Flood Warning canceled for Russian River

The flood warning along the Russian River has been canceled as cresting moved just below the 32-foot flood stage.

However, there remains significant flooding and damage in the area. The parking lot at Steelhead Beach on the Russian River is underwater.

John Cordes says his friend's entire yard in Guerneville flooded and his only way out was by boat.

Two cars submerged in flood waters at Slusser and River Roads just outside Santa Rosa.

Fire crews also helped rescue the driver trapped in a Mercedes.

4:30 a.m.

Southbound Hwy 17 has reopened

Following a landslide that blocked the road on Monday, Highway 17 at Glenwood Dr. in Los Gatos has reopened.

Before reopening the highway, CHP officers were out checking the roadways, which were lined with downed trees.

Jan. 9, 2023

7:45 p.m.

All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Gilroy

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Gilroy have reopened, according to a Caltrans tweet. Both directions closed following major flooding on the highway and homes flooding.

Video shows homes, highways near Gilroy flooded following major storm

6:15p.m.

Southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy reopens

ABC7's Amanda del Castillo said the southbound direction of Highway 101 in Gilroy has reopened.

5:30 p.m.

The following roads remain closed or experiencing flooding in Gilroy:

101 South of Monterey Road

Northbound-one lane is open, all southbound lanes are closed. Closure anticipated through at least 6 p.m. For updates, visit here.

Castro Valley Road

Mesa Road

Miller Avenue at Silva's Crossing

The City of Gilroy said drivers need to avoid Silva's Crossing and the Christmas Hill Park area due to high flood waters and dangerous conditions.

As of 5:30 p.m., the following roads are now open to traffic:

Bolsa Road (traffic is backed up and slow)

Wren Avenue

Mantelli Road

Burchell Road

3:30 p.m.

Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Santa Clara Co. due to flooding

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road due to flooding and other severe weather impacts.

The areas include:

South of Hwy 152, East of Hwy 101.

South of Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152) and East of Hwy 101.

South of Luchessa Ave. and East of Thomas Rd.

East of Santa Teresa Blvd. to Castro Valley Rd.

North of Castro Valley Rd. to Luchessa Ave.

North of Hwy 25 between Hwy 101 & Bloomfield Rd.

West of Bloomfield Ave. between Hwy 25 & Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

East of Hwy 101 to Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

12:50 p.m.

Stretch of southbound Hwy 101 closed near Gilroy due to flooding

A stretch of southbound Highway 101 is closed near Gilroy on Monday due to flooding, police said.

Southbound lanes at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway, are closed, according to an advisory sent shortly before noon.

Bolsa Road is also flooding between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

11:50 p.m.

San Jose reporting several road closures due to flooding, landslides

The City of San Jose is reporting several road closure throughout the city due to flooding and landslides. Officials say Bailey Road between McKean Road and Santa Teresa is closed due to flooding and slides. Gardendale Drive, south of Hillsdale Avenue is closed due to "water levels overtopping." Lastly, Mill Pond Drive under Highway 87 is closed due to flooding.

11:45 a.m.

Santa Cruz. Co bridge collapses into Carrolitos Creek

Fire officials are warning drivers to use another route in Santa Cruz County after the Browns Valley Road Bridge collapsed into the Carrolitos Creek. They say crews have responded to the scene and made contact with residents in the area.

11:30 a.m.

San Jose airport parking lot closed due to flooding

Officials at Mineta San Jose Int'l Aiport say Parking Lot 2 is currently closed due to flooding. Officials say that it does not impact cars already in the lot but the entrance to the lot. Travelers are being advised to use an alternative lot if you are parking at the airport today.

11:10 a.m.

Flooding reported on Crossover Drive through Golden Gate Park

Residents are encouraged to avoid the stretch of Crossover Drive that runs through Golden Gate Park due to flooding, according to an alert notification from AlertSF.

Emergency crews are working to clear the road between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way.

Drivers can expect additional travel time, and should consider alternative routes, said the notification.

Life traffic updates can be found at https://511.org/.

10:50 a.m.



All westbound lanes of Hwy 37 in Marin County closed due to flooding

Caltrans says all westbound lanes of Highway 37 at Atherton Drive in Marin County are closed due to flooding. For live traffic conditions head to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

10:45 a.m.

Road closures reported in Fairfield due to flooding

Flooding in Fairfield resulted in some road closures Monday morning, police said.

The closures include the on- and off- ramps to: Webster Street from Highway 12 and from Jackson Street to Highway 12. In addition, Abernathy at Suisun Valley Road are closed due to floods, according to police.

Residents were advised to never drive through flooded roadways and if possible, to avoid traveling.

Flooding can be reported to the Fairfield Police Departments dispatch at (707) 428-7300.

10 a.m.

Southbound Highway 17 closed due to landslide

The California Highway Patrol tweeted out Monday morning that southbound Highway 17 is closed south of Glenwood Drive due to a landslide.

8:50 a.m.

Several Petaluma roads closed due to flooding

Roads across Petaluma has been closed due to flooding that has stranded several drivers. Authorities advise residents to avoid flooded roads and use detours. They say the rain is subsiding in the area but runoff from the Petaluma River watershed will continue for the next few hours.

Petaluma Blvd North between Corona Road and US 101.

Old Redwood Hwy between North McDowell and US 101.

The intersection of Petaluma North and Industrial Drive/Stony Point Road is closed.

Stony Point Road between Petaluma Blvd North and Pepper Road.

Rainsville Road between Stony Road and Liberty Road.

Lakeville Hwy (SR-116) between Stage Gulch Road and Frates Road.

Westbound Lakeville in the 100 block, near Madison Street.

Northbound North McDowell at Redwood Way.

8:15 a.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for parts of Vacaville

Authorities have issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Southwood Place area in Vacaville. Officials say anyone living South of Marshall Road, East of Peabody, North of Alamo and West of the Putah Canal is advised there is a potential threat to life and property.

6:40 a.m.

Santa Cruz County evacuations

There are evacuations happening Monday morning in Santa Cruz County as the San Lorenzo River is at flood stage.

Aptos Beach Flats are under evacuation orders, as well as people in Felton Grove and Paradise Park.

You are also asked to leave if you are in Soquel Wharf Road.

People evacuating in the county can go to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville and Cabrillo College in Aptos. Both areas are pet friendly and have RV parking.

Santa Cruz County provided this link to check on evacuations. You can also call 831-454-2285 for details on evacuations and shelters.

5:00 a.m.

President Biden approves California Emergency Declaration

The White House has approved Governor Gavin Newsom's request to declare a federal emergency in California due to floods and storms.

This allows the state to get more federal funds and resources.

That includes Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Santa Cruz counties.

This comes after Newsome announced the state government has mobilized resources.

Jan. 8, 2023

5:30 p.m.

Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather

As of Sunday night, some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather. Here's a list.

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Newsom discusses statewide efforts on flood safety amid severe winter storms

In a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom and state, local and federal officials provided updates on the ongoing severe winter storms impacting California. The Governor highlighted flood preparations and discuss statewide efforts around flood safety.

He says the state government has mobilized resources to respond to flooding, power outages and major disasters.

Gov. Newsom is urging the public to use common sense and avoid putting yourself in dangerous situations.

"Just a foot of water and your car is floating. Half a foot of water and you're off your feet. Half a foot of water you're losing control of your vehicle. We're seeing people go around these detours. because they don't see any obstacles. they think everything is fine. putting their lives at risk and putting first responders lives at risk.

The California National Guard has mobilized troops and has four rescue helicopters on standby- including one here in the Bay Area.

Ambulance strike teams have also been activated around the state.

Drivers are being asked to postpone travel, if possible.

11:45 a.m.

A High Wind Warning issued for the entire Bay Area starting tonight through Monday morning

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Bay Area starting at 8 p.m. tonight lasting through tomorrow morning, ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted on Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph around the Bay shoreline with 80 mph gusts possible along the coast and in our hills. Expect more trees down and power outages.

The National Weather Service says south winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph above 1000 feet.

Local gusts to around 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

The High Wind Warning is issued for Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National Seashore and North Bay Interior Valleys.

The NWS says damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

9:30 a.m.

Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County above the Almaden Expressway on Monday.

"The next in a series of strong storms will move into the area tonight into Monday. Excessive rainfall will lead to increasing flooding concerns through the day on Monday as the heaviest rain is expected to fall between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday," the NWS wrote.

8:30 a.m.

Muir Woods closed Sunday as park officials asses wind damage

Park officials say Muir Woods in Mill Valley will be closed on Sunday as they will assess the park from high wind damage. They said all parking reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Bay City News contributed to article

