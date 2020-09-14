Coronavirus California

'Welcome back': San Francisco salons, gyms gear up to reopen Monday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Monday, San Francisco salons and gyms are officially allowed to reopen for indoor services amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Stanwick and Dave Karraker don't know each other, but they are pretty familiar with each other struggle and now excitement.

"Super excited just to say 'welcome back!'" said Stanwick, owner of Salon Belle de Soir.

RELATED: SF business owners excited to reopen after losing thousands of dollars during shutdown

"Our first clients are going to show up for indoor fitness and we are ready and excited!" said Dave Karraker, Co-owner of MX3 Fitness.

After six emotional months of the shut-down, nail and hair salons and gyms amongst other services will be allowed to reopen.

Stanwick has disinfected her business and is ready with the new safety guidelines. This week her mindset quickly shifted from "survival mode" to "rebuild mode."

VIDEO: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how to practice social distancing and figure out if you're 6 feet apart from someone during the novel coronavirus outbreak.



At MX3 Fitness, the rebuilding mode is also in full effect.

"This is indoor fitness zone one. This will be one client, one trainer, and in this zone, we will watch everything they are doing and touch. We can make sure they are following all the COVID safety protocols," said Karraker.

Since July, they've moved their indoor fitness studio to a sidewalk gym and business has gone up.

"Tomorrow we are full indoors and full outdoors and it looks like it's going to be a nice blend. In the last hour we just got a new bunch of clients who noticed we are opening in indoors," said Karraker.

Other places like "the barber collective" at Soma Street Food Park will remain open for outdoor haircuts. The plan is to give customers more options

RELATED: San Francisco business owners plea for clearer guidelines after getting green light to reopen

"It's half-half. Some want to go back indoors because it's not the same being outside, but some enjoy the outdoors because they are still skeptical about the COVID stuff," said barber, Mike Torres.

Truth is, this is a sign of normalcy and hope.

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscogavin newsomnail salonhairgymcoronavirus californiahotelcoronaviruslondon breedreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area sees 983 new cases, 12 more deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Oakland opens clean air centers to protect unhoused from smoke
Poor air quality takes toll on mental health, psychologist says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
7 hospitalized after fentanyl exposure scare on Golden Gate Bridge
CAL FIRE captain, family lose home to flames just weeks after moving
Bay Area police react to shooting of 2 LA deputies
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
AccuWeather Forecast: Unhealthy air quality to persist through Monday
Show More
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
More TOP STORIES News