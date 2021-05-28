VTA shooting

San Jose mass shooting: Investigators search for evidence at gunman's burned home

By Matt Boone
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At the suspect's home on Angmar Court, a team of investigators continued to comb through for clues Thursday.

"There are incendiary devices there, ammunition," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith about what has been found inside the home so far.

She said the fire caused structural damage to the house, including a ceiling collapse, which has made the search challenging.

"It's going to be a painstaking process," she added.

McLaughlin Ave was closed off to traffic in both directions to accommodate all the fire and police department vehicles.

Smith said she estimates investigators will remain at the home for several days.

The fire, along with the news of the shooting has disturbed neighbors, including Malaika Young, whose husband worked at the VTA for 35 years and knew Cassidy in passing.

"It's a very close knit community," she said of the VTA employees.

She said the shooting had shattered her own sense of security as she tried to make sense of what would motivate someone to cause so much pain

"Makes you scared to go anywhere," she said. "Anytime you are in a group of people it's an opportunity for that type of person. They don't want to hurt one person they want to hurt a lot of people."

