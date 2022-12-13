VTA had no prior knowledge or warning employee was planning mass shooting, investigation finds

After months of research and interviews with 47 witnesses- the independent investigator concluded that VTA had no prior knowledge or warning that the employee was planning a mass shooting, an independent investigation found.

SAN JOSE,, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority held a press conference related to the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose last year.

VTA released the results of an independent investigation on the May 26, 2021 shooting where a total of ten people died.

After months of research and interviews with 47 witnesses- the independent investigator concluded that VTA had no prior knowledge or warning that the employee was planning a mass shooting, according to Jim Lawson, VTA chief of external affairs.

The suspect, 57-year-old VTA employee Sam Cassidy, set fire to his home early morning before going to the light rail yard and control center before shooting and killing nine people.

The gunman then died by suicide.

"There were those instances and people who reported that this individual was unpleasant unfriendly, may have even felt threatened by them or talking about their feelings. And he did not issue any threats. He did not say 'I'm going to do something to somebody' either writing or verbally and because of that, it's very difficult to do something," Lawson said.

"We cannot act on what someone thinks somebody might do. There have been several cases here at VTA direct threats were made and appropriate action was taken. But the fact that somebody thinks that somebody may do something is insufficient," Lawson added.

You can read the full VTA independent investigation findings here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live