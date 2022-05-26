VTA holds memorial to remember victims 1 year after mass shooting at SJ railyard

VTA employees will hold a ceremony at 6:30a.m. to honor the memory of their nine co-workers who were killed one year ago today.
These are the people who were shot by an angry co-worker as they gathered for a union meeting in the downtown San Jose rail yard rail yard at 6:30 in the morning on May 26, 2021.
The killer then shot and killed himself when police showed up.
VTA trains did not run for three months after the murders as the agency dealt with damaged equipment and grieving employees.
The San Jose City Council proclaimed a Day of Remembrance for the victims at its meeting on Tuesday.
And City Hall will be lit up in the colors of the VTA Dark Blue, Light Blue and white.
VTA officials say they hope everyone remembers the light of these loved ones who were killed.