San Jose Sharks establish relief fund for employees affected by COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks announced that the Sharks Sports & Entertainment COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide individual grants to the more than 1,800 part-time staff at the SAP Center and several other related facilities.

Sharks' President Jonathan Becher speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how they have already pledged more than $200,000 and gave details on how you can donate as well. Jonathan says. "The effect that COVID-19 has had on the lives of these people is drastic and ongoing. This is a wonderful way to say 'thank you' to these individuals who make our experiences truly memorable."

Sharks ownership has committed to matching funds raised through this campaign.



