San Jose VTA shooting victims honored during city council meeting

SJ shooting shooting victims honored at city council meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose City Council recognized the victims of the VTA rail yard mass shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Nine people were killed in the shooting -- all of them employees of the transit agency.

RELATED: San Jose mass shooting: Dramatic radio recordings capture killer stalking VTA employees

The city council will pass a resolution remembering their lives.

It reads in part, "San Jose will never forget you, and we honor you."

After the mass shooting that took the lives of 9 VTA workers in San Jose, we take a moment to honor them and hear from those who knew them.



