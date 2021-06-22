San Jose VTA shooting victims honored during city council meeting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10710347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the mass shooting that took the lives of 9 VTA workers in San Jose, we take a moment to honor them and hear from those who knew them.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose City Council recognized the victims of the VTA rail yard mass shooting Tuesday afternoon.Nine people were killed in the shooting -- all of them employees of the transit agency.The city council will pass a resolution remembering their lives.It reads in part, "San Jose will never forget you, and we honor you."