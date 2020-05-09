Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19 while other local businesses reopen

But that moves comes too late for a local pie shop.
The last pie has been sold at The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa, where owner Trish Davis was saying goodbye at a distance to loyal customers.
RELATED: Mother's Day confusion for florists, consumers thanks to shelter-in-place guidelines
"We faced every disaster one could come up with short of locusts in the last few years, we've struggled," said Davis.
Last Thanksgiving, ABC7 News was there when a planned PG&E power shutdown nearly put Davis out of business, hundreds of pies needed baking. Years before that wildfire evacuations closed her shop indefinitely.
But now, the deadly pandemic has delivered the final blow.
"This time we needed to regroup and so we're waiving the white flag," said Davis.
This bakeshop was considered an essential business, and Davis tried doing take-out for a while but it didn't feel right.
"It wasn't worth selling pies to people, let's face it, pies essential? While sacrificing the health and safety of our staff," Davis added.
RELATED: Confusion among SF business owners over Gov. Newsom's reopening order, local restrictions
Other retailers across Sonoma County reopened Friday for curbside pickup, from vape shops and jewelry stores to the Village Art Supply.
That's where owner Kristen Kiriakos was delivering paint supplies to a customer's car.
"It's not business as usual. It's going to take a while to get back to where we were," said Kiriakos.
She's laid off 13 employees but hopes to bring them back to work soon.
Back at the pie shop, Trish Davis and her crew are hanging the closed sign for the last time and locking the door.
"We're sad to let it go, I hope others can survive this," she said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions