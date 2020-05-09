Coronavirus California

Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19 while other local businesses reopen

By Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Some small businesses in Sonoma County took a small step forward Friday. They were allowed to reopen for curbside pickup under new rules from the governor.

But that moves comes too late for a local pie shop.

The last pie has been sold at The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa, where owner Trish Davis was saying goodbye at a distance to loyal customers.

RELATED: Mother's Day confusion for florists, consumers thanks to shelter-in-place guidelines

"We faced every disaster one could come up with short of locusts in the last few years, we've struggled," said Davis.

Last Thanksgiving, ABC7 News was there when a planned PG&E power shutdown nearly put Davis out of business, hundreds of pies needed baking. Years before that wildfire evacuations closed her shop indefinitely.

But now, the deadly pandemic has delivered the final blow.

"This time we needed to regroup and so we're waiving the white flag," said Davis.

This bakeshop was considered an essential business, and Davis tried doing take-out for a while but it didn't feel right.

"It wasn't worth selling pies to people, let's face it, pies essential? While sacrificing the health and safety of our staff," Davis added.

RELATED: Confusion among SF business owners over Gov. Newsom's reopening order, local restrictions

Other retailers across Sonoma County reopened Friday for curbside pickup, from vape shops and jewelry stores to the Village Art Supply.

That's where owner Kristen Kiriakos was delivering paint supplies to a customer's car.

"It's not business as usual. It's going to take a while to get back to where we were," said Kiriakos.

She's laid off 13 employees but hopes to bring them back to work soon.

Back at the pie shop, Trish Davis and her crew are hanging the closed sign for the last time and locking the door.

"We're sad to let it go, I hope others can survive this," she said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta rosacoronavirus californiapiesmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placebakingstore closingstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Schoolboy writes reporter to solve coronavirus
An East Bay family-owned grocery store gives back to their community
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
Sheltering while homeless: Streets in SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Show More
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News