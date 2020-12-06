pets

Puppy scams on the rise as people seek out pandemic pets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scammers are taking advantage of an uptick in people getting pets during the pandemic. The increase in demand has spurred an increase in fake ad listings for pets.

We're being warned about an increase in these so-called "puppy scams." In some cases, the sellers charge hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a deposit on an animal companion they will never receive.

RELATED: Record year of dog adoptions leads to Christmas puppy shortage

The Better Business Bureau says it received more reports in April about fraudulent websites offering pets than in the previous three months combined.

Some advice from Michael Finney, meet the animal in-person or video conference with the seller to see the animal to reduce the chances of being taken by a scam. And be weary of making any payments prior to confirming that the animal is real and the seller seems legitimate.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsanimal newsanimaldogadoptionscamsanimalsscamonline shoppingpuppy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Wallaroo gets loose, leads Illinois police on 2-hour chase
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday
The State of the Arts
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades
Show More
COVID-19 Update: 30K new cases in CA on Saturday
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
Red Flag Warning tonight amid threat of PG&E power shutoffs
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at 1941 attack
More TOP STORIES News