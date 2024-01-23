TIMELINE: Next storm arrives in Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area is taking a break from the rain on Tuesday but more is in the forecast.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Our next storm arrives early Wednesday morning and is a Level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
The biggest impact will be a slick and slower morning commute.
Here's a Wednesday storm timeline:
Morning
Rain, heavy at times. Impacting the morning rush
Midday
Rain mainly in the South Bay
Early evening
Steady rain is over. Isolated showers possible
Overnight
Done with the showers. Storm exits the Bay Area
Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.
