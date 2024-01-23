TIMELINE: Next storm arrives in Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area is taking a break from the rain on Tuesday but more is in the forecast.

Our next storm arrives early Wednesday morning and is a Level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The biggest impact will be a slick and slower morning commute.

Here's a Wednesday storm timeline:

Morning

Rain, heavy at times. Impacting the morning rush

Midday

Rain mainly in the South Bay

Early evening

Steady rain is over. Isolated showers possible

Overnight

Done with the showers. Storm exits the Bay Area

49ERS GAME

Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.

