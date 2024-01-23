  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Next storm arrives in Bay Area this week

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 6:58PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds before rain returns
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s before rain returns tomorrow morning.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area is taking a break from the rain on Tuesday but more is in the forecast.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Our next storm arrives early Wednesday morning and is a Level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The biggest impact will be a slick and slower morning commute.

Here's a Wednesday storm timeline:

Morning

Rain, heavy at times. Impacting the morning rush

Midday

Rain mainly in the South Bay

Early evening

Steady rain is over. Isolated showers possible

Overnight

Done with the showers. Storm exits the Bay Area

49ERS GAME

Kickoff temp near 70 with mostly sunny skies during the Detroit Lions vs. 49ers game in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.

