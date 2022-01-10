San Francisco health department to reduce COVID testing site hours due to staffing shortages

Lines for COVID testing are long no matter where you are in the Bay Area from Santa Rosa to Antioch, where California National Guard troops are now assisting at this testing site.
We're here support whatever they need, it's a good thing," Sergeant Victor Del Real from The California National Guard.
In San Francisco, there was a long line on Sunday for testing at school district headquarters, stretching around the block. Some parents waited two hours.
RELATED: Some Bay Area families wait 7+ hours for PCR COVID testing
"With omicron on the rise, it's important to get tested," said Lowell High School senior Stefanie Garcia.
SFUSD says it's given 11,000 rapid tests in the past week and distributed 57,000 home test kits.
It's great they're doing these test sites, lines are long but people are being diligent about getting tested," said parent Liz Maino.
Even a member of the ABC7 News vaccine team, Dr. Alok Patel was recently challenged finding a test after having a possible COVID exposure.
RELATED: Exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering? What to know about quarantining, testing
"I tested multiple days negative on a rapid antigen but wanted to confirm with PCR test and I had to go through my doctor and wait over an hour in line, this is not a luxury everyone has," said Patel.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health now warns of testing site slow-downs next week. It tweeted:
"On Monday, some SFDPH affiliated sites will temporarily reduce testing hours due to challenges beyond our control. Please Check your health system first for testing, Do not go to the ER for tests."
On Monday, some SFDPH-affiliated sites will temporarily reduce testing hours due to challenges beyond our control. Please check your health system first for testing. Do not go to the ER for tests. SF testing sites with updated hours are at: https://t.co/BpmMAW3Jxy— SFDPH (@SF_DPH) January 9, 2022
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney calls that unacceptable.
"This is something we should be prepared for, we should have back-up plans," said Haney.
RELATED: SFFD urges public to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies amid staff shortages
Haney says the Public Health Department told him some COVID testing sites are experiencing staffing shortages at a time when COVID is surging.
"From day to day testing capacity is slashed during the biggest surge ever in the pandemic, so we need more answers, more oversight and accountability," he said.
Haney says he'll call a hearing next week to discuss solutions about keeping testing sites open, even expanding capacity.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic
- What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area