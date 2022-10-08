Look up! Crowds gather to see Blue Angels' aerial spectacular over San Francisco Bay

The Fleet Week Air Show roared over San Francisco Friday afternoon. A huge crowd was there to see the aerial spectacular.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Fleet Week Air Show roared over San Francisco Friday afternoon. A huge crowd was there to see the aerial spectacular.

WATCH LIVE SATURDAY: Blue Angels to soar over SF for Fleet Week 2022

The Navy's Blue Angels tore up the sky over San Francisco, doing what they do best.

The death-defying precision flying is always amazing for Fleet Week Air Show spectators like Cathy Gutierrez.

"The sound, the rumble, you have to be here to feel it," said Gutierrez.

"Oh my god, so fast and amazing," said Sonja Turley from Pittsburg.

Watch Blue Angels across San Francisco skyline

Other fighter jets had their closeups too. Even a United Airlines 777 passenger jet did some low altitude flying through the fog across the Bay.

It began with the parade of ships and a water cannon escort by the San Francisco Fire Department's fireboat.

"Got to see parade of ships, the proximity of the aircraft is wonderful, nice and close," said Keith Booth from San Jose.

The U.S. Navy's Leap Frog team parachuted down in patriotic style.

RELATED: San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022

The U.S. Army conducted a mini-boot camp for guest recruits, while honoring the history of Fleet Week.

"It's important, so many veterans in the Bay Area are showing recognition for their legacy and all those who served in military," said Fleet Week executive director Lewis Loeven.

The Fleet Week Air Show continues through Sunday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live