San Francisco frontline workers receive free rapid COVID-19 testing in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Frontline workers lined up around the corner to receive free rapid testing for COVID-19 this morning in San Francisco's Mission District.The tests are for people who work in grocery stores, construction, or restaurants who haven't been able to shelter-in-place.It's a welcome effort in the Mission where the test positivity rate has been as high as 10%.Results are usually available in two hours."It is urgent to get testing to the hardest hit areas not just because its self serving to the community but because it protects all of San Francisco when we insure that people can be identified and helped to be isolated," said Jon Jacobo, director of engagement and public policy of SF Latino Task Force.The testing is made possible through a partnership with UCSF and the Latino Task force.Testing is available daily except Thursdays and Saturdays.