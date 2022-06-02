SFPD will march in 2022 Pride Parade after solution reached, Mayor Breed says

Mayor London Breed said Thursday that all public safety officials will now march in the parade. "They are family again," Breed said.
She did not give further details about the solution.
The San Francisco Fire Department tells ABC7 News that they will march in the parade with SFPD, and says it looks forward to hearing the details of agreement. "We will do what our public safety members do," said Jonathan Baxter, SFFD spokesperson.
LGBTQ+ members of San Francisco's police and sheriff's departments said last week they were disappointed that parade organizers would not let law enforcement officers march in uniform at this year's pride parade and said they would not march in the event.
Mayor Breed had also announced that she will not be walking in the parade unless the board reverses its decision.
"We want them to march in the parade," said Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride, last week. "They can march in matching t-shirts that say SF police, or SF County Sheriff's Department, that's fine, but no full uniform," said Ford.
