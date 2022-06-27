San Francisco Pride Parade returns big after pandemic pause

RELATED: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch ABC7's coverage
A sea of rainbow flags down Market Street reminded everyone that Pride was back in San Francisco. The first Pride parade since 2019.
"Oh my gosh, look at all these people, everyone is so happy, everybody's proud. The sun came out as soon as the parade started," said Lynn Heritage from San Francisco.
#SFpride Parade is on. #happyPride2022 🌈❤️ watch it live on ABC7. pic.twitter.com/5Eg8v5dxO8— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 26, 2022
Crowds are back on Market & they brought the #Pride ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/CIygDPb1rE— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 26, 2022
"This is my first Pride Parade, I wasn't able to go before now, I'm 22 now so yay," said Orrin Oates from Manteca.
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider was a grand marshal.
"It's just amazing to have it back. I missed it so much," said Schneider.
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022
After conflict and then compromise with parade organizers earlier this month, some police officers were allowed to march in uniform, others in casual dress.
"It's an amazing feeling, people are welcoming, you couldn't as for more it's a great day," said SFPD Chief William Scott.
Much of the pride was overshadowed by the supreme court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
"Abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back," one contingent chanted.
RELATED: Supreme Court opens door to overturning rights to relationships, marriages between same-sex couples
"I hate it, we are going back, we might as well have the Taliban ruling our country," said Robin Miller.
"Pride this year has a deep meaning because of the court's outrageous decision, and the risk is there people see it clearly," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Politics and protest have always played a part in this parade but the feeling of LGBTQ Pride has never really changed. Deilani Harris knows why she's here.
"Just to support everyone who's here because everyone is different, but we're all the same," Harris said.
#HappyPride ! @DrewTumaABC7 & I are standing by on the rainbow thrones. 🌈 Watch the SF Pride Parade @ 1030a ABC7! @ABCLiz pic.twitter.com/rNyhHS6hGr— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 26, 2022
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live