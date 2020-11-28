holiday

Academy of Art University students hold Christmas tree design competition at Ghirardelli Square

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square took on a festive air on Friday as it hosted an Academy of Art University Christmas tree design competition.

Fifteen trees were decorated by student finalists from nine different departments of the school.

The finalists were selected for their creative takes on the classic holiday tradition, and then judged on the criteria of department representation, selection and application of materials, and overall design.

The winner of the competition, announced today, came from the Photography Department.

The finalists' trees will be on display in Ghirardelli Square until Dec. 31 as part of a special Christmas Tree Stroll through the square exhibit.

The installation, paired with the nightly lighting of the square, allows visitors to celebrate the season safely.

Each tree places QR codes and placards to offer a self-guided tour experience.

