Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: SFO flights spaciously distanced for passengers on weekday, despite weekend crowding

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Passengers arriving at San Francisco International Airport Monday morning describe a first class experience, saying there was plenty of room on board for spreading out and socially distancing.

"It was very spaced out. I believe 10 people had their own row, so it was very spacious," said Imani Jones of Atlanta who flew in from Denver on Frontier Airlines.

Passengers who flew in on United described similar experiences.

"Yeah there was a lot of room. Every couple seats had only one person and it's like far from each other and safe," said Hazza Taamnah of Bakersfield.

It was a different story over the weekend. Passengers on board flights on Frontier, United and American Airlines describe very crowded flights. Some took pictures and posted them on social media to show how many people were on board. There was shock that the airlines would allow this many people and also fear.

RELATED: Passengers flying different airlines report lack of social distancing, packed flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

"I was petrified. Definitely, because it was absolutely ridiculous that we were so close to one another," said Kayla Preston of Orlando.

The airline says the United flight in question over the weekend was 85% full. Frontier was 66%.

American said they only use the middle seats when necessary, pointing out many families were on board who sit together. American said 73% of the middle seats on that flight were empty. Airlines say they are trying to leave that middle seat open for socially distancing. Monday morning it appeared that was happening.

RELATED: Coronavirus concern: Bay Area doctor documents 'fully packed' flight from NYC to SF amid COVID-19 pandemic

"I felt safe and comfortable. I don't know if all airlines are doing it but they (United) gave us antiseptic towels if you want to use them. It was fine," said Scott Bower of Trails, Oregon.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan francisco international airportsocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusmedical specialistsamerican airlinesfrontier airlinesu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakairplanecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Reopening SF businesses depend on COVID-19 hospitalizations, health director says
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Western states request $1 trillion in federal aid
Shark that killed surfer Santa Cruz is 99% likely to be a great white, expert says
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Reopening SF businesses depend on COVID-19 hospitalizations, health director says
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 in Bay Area
Security guard injured after confrontation over masks at LA Target
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
More TOP STORIES News