San Francisco Unified names finalist for new superintendent, Dr. Matt Wayne

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has confirmed on Thursday that the finalist for the new superintendent of SFUSD will be Dr. Matt Wayne, the current superintendent at Hayward Unified.

Dr. Wayne started his career as a teacher in New York. He's also served as vice principal, then principal in the East Bay at a school in San Pablo.


He's worked in SFUSD before, having served as executive director for elementary schools in San Francisco.

"I am humbled and excited to become the next superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District," said Dr. Matt Wayne. "I look forward to serving the students, families, and staff in such a vibrant district committed to educational equity and academic excellence. We face significant challenges, but I know the San Francisco community is ready to work together to do right by our students."


Upon official public confirmation, Dr. Wayne will succeed Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews, who plans to retire June 30, 2022.

