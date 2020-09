'I'm game for the fight, bring it': Santa Rosa man stays back to save home from Shady Fire flames

Melita Rd. off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa right now. #ShadyFire pic.twitter.com/JmHKETaXvT — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 28, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people in Napa County and Sonoma County have been forced to evacuate because of the Glass Incident made up of three fires including the Shady, Boysen and Glass Fires.A homeowner in Santa Rosa, Patrick, decided to stay behind to try to save his property from the Shady Fire flames."I'm just trying to stop it from getting into my backyard basically," he said in an interview with ABC7 on Monday. "This is insane. I can't believe there's not a fire crew out here trying to stop this line. I know they're stretched thin, but man this has been an ongoing thing now for about two hours. So I'm just trying to fend off my property."Patrick said local agencies did a good job notifying residents Sunday night about the evacuations."We got great email, texts from Nixle, and all the other agencies like the Sonoma County Fire Department, everyone let us know what was going on," he said. "But still, you can leave or you can stay and fight for your property, and I'm trying to stay for my property. But once it gets bad, I'm gone. My family is safe, the chickens are in the Jeep, and I'm ready to boogie out whenever it gets too hectic. But i'm going to save my property."Faced with another wildfire, Patrick is keeping a positive spirit."I've been through the pandemic," he said. "I'm an essential worker so I've been working since March, 40 hour days a week. So this is just on top of everything else, now you have to start doing this. I'm game for the fight, bring it. We can only be here doing what we can do. We're all Californians, let's just try to do this together."