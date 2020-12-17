Silicon Valley tech giants begin combatting COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Beginning next week, Twitter said it would begin requiring the removal of tweets that violate several new categories including:
- False claims that suggest immunizations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations, including statements about vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy;
- False claims which have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations; or
- False claims that COVID-19 is not real or not serious, and therefore that vaccinations are unnecessary.
RELATED: When can I get vaccinated? Here's where you might stand on the vaccine priority list
Furthermore, starting in early 2021, the blog post said Twitter will begin placing warnings on tweets that may not violate those guidelines but that "advance unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines."
How will this be done? The company says it will use a "combination of technology and human review" to enforce the policy, beginning December 21.
RELATED: 'Historic moment': Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
"I think it's very dangerous to put this much power in the hands of tech companies to determine what we should and should not be seeing," said Nolan Higdon, a lecturer at Cal State East Bay who studies misinformation.
Higdon acknowledges that truly false and misleading information on social media is problematic, however, he says allowing a tech company to censor information can backfire.
RELATED: COVID-19 live updates: Remaining Bay Area counties to enter stay-at-home order as ICU capacity drops
"These attempts at censorship or trying to hide it or deride it are not going to be successful. What is successful is when you empower people with critical thinking skills or education to be able to analyze content," he said. Facebook announced on Tuesday that it has also updated policies on COVID-19 misinformation.
RELATED: How much will the COVID-19 vaccine cost you?
People who have interacted with posts that have since been removed for violating Facebooks policies will be sent a notification about the post.
"They will also see why it was false and why we removed it," wrote Guy Rosen, Facebook's Vice President of Integrity on their website. "People will then be able to see more facts about COVID-19 in our Coronavirus Information Center, and take other actions such as unfollowing the Page or Groups that shared this content."
"It's like the expression 'closing the barn door after the horses have already gone out,'" remarked Sasha Cuttler, an anti-Facebook activist who has been critical of the company's handling of misinformation.
He is also a registered nurse who has seen firsthand what vaccine misinformation has already done.
RELATED: Are strong reactions to COVID-19 vaccine actually a good thing? Doctors explain
"There are many people, including many nurses, that are afraid of the vaccine because of the misinformation out there," claimed Cuttler.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic