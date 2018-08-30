DUI

Simulated drunk driving teaches teens about danger behind the wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

In less time than it takes to watch a one hour TV show, 29 people will die on America's roads in an accident involving a drunk or impaired driver. (KGO-TV)

By
TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
In less time than it takes to watch a one hour TV show, 29 people will die on America's roads in an accident involving a drunk or impaired driver.
With lots of people expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend, the CHP, the insurance industry and Ford teamed up to show some teen-agers just how dangerous driving drunk could be.

To do that, they staged an impaired simulation in a parking lot on Treasure Island. Skyler Knoflick, 17, senior at Northgate High in Walnut Creek, put on a suit that simulated driving while high on drugs.

RELATED: CHP hosts summit on cannabis, traffic safety as DUI arrests rise

"I feel like a cyborg," he said.

His suit included braces on his knees, elbows and neck to restrict movement, a battery powered glove that made his hand tremble uncontrollably, and goggles to blur his vision.

"I feel like every step I take i'm gonna fall. It's crazy " he said.

Another Northgate senior, Julia Hagedorn, wore a similar outfit, designed to simulate drunk driving. Each drove an obstacle course, trying to snake between rows of highway cones without touching them. Despite their best efforts both hit multiple cones.

The lesson was to think of those cones as people, according to state Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.

"These are the hundred deadliest days - the days between memorial day and labor day when we have so many teen drivers who are on the road and as a result we have so many more teen accidents, injuries and fatalities," he said.

RELATED: 2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash

For example, the August 12 accident on Highway 24 in Walnut Creek in which two Antioch teens died. The 18 year old driver was arrested for DUI.

After simulating driving impaired Skyler said there was only once conclusion he could reach. "It's not worth it. It really isn't."

Julia said there are so many options these days to driving drunk: "There's Lyft, Uber all those things nowadays to prevent things like this." she said.

Not to mention, it's a crime, punishable by fines, license suspension or jail time if a crash causes injury or death. And police will be watching.

"We'll be full hands on deck this weekend" according to Officer Kris Borer with the Highway Patrol.

For more stories on the CHP, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetystudent safetydrunk drivingdrunk driving deathdrivingDUICHPTreasure IslandWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DUI
CHP arrests wine bus tour driver in Healdsburg for allegedly driving drunk
CHP hosts summit on cannabis traffic safety as DUI arrests rise
Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to DUI arrest for 71-year-old woman
Emotional vigil held for 18-year-old Walnut Creek crash victim
More DUI
Top Stories
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Oakland police, families make public plea in 2016 double murder
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Big-rig hits power lines in Petaluma causing grass fire to spread
SJ teacher arrested for road rage incident now out on bail
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Show More
Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
Canadian mom, daughter reported missing in California
Mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
More News