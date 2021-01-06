San Francisco business owners demand for city officials to revisit stay-at-home order

It's come down to this, business owners protesting in the rain, hoping San Francisco city officials listen to their plea.
"We have just hit our limit of frustration of being closed and open, closed and open. Investing thousands of dollars in a parklet to be shut down again," said Megan Cornelius, Zazie's Restaurant co-owner.
RELATED: San Francisco business owner blames indefinite stay-at-home order for spike in burglaries
Cornelius is among many restaurant owners who are requesting for San Francisco to revisit its indefinite stay-at-home order and let them reopen for outdoor dining.
"Either the city can prove through scientific evidence that outdoor dining is the reason for all these surges," and Cornelius added, "And then if you want to shut us down, provide some assistance. We can't just leave all of our staff unemployed."
Like the saying goes "when it rain, it pours." Because aside from financial setbacks from limited business, now there's a new concern for San Francisco business owners: burglaries.
According to San Francisco Police Department, burglaries have gone up 47 percent from 2019 -2020 citywide, and in the Richmond District, they've gone up 75 percent.
"Theft, burglary, break-ins, vandalism, graffiti: it's expensive and we are already having such a hard time as small businesses," said Morgan Mapes, President of the Clement Street Merchants Association.
RELATED: Want to apply for a 2nd federally-funded PPP loan? Here's how businesses qualify
Mapes is keeping track of all the business impacted by crime during the pandemic. In a spreadsheet, Mapes has at least 50 businesses who've been burglarized. Toy Boat Dessert Café is one of them.
"Our damages there are closing in on $20,000 in replacing our windows twice, replace the door and replace our merchandise," said Amanda Michael, owner of Jane The Bakery.
Michael says the stay-at-home order is playing a role in these crimes. "It made our streets really dead at night and I think there is a lot of opportunity for those who are out and about. All these restrictions on businesses have created more financial stress on people."
Down the street at Foggy Notion, there was another break-in. Several blocks down, the same story at Nourish Café.
Sarah Bacon says the latest burglary will cost them close to $1,500 in damages.
"Really a gut-punch to the Inner Richmond and for the Richmond community in general and every small business in the city that is struggling to stay open," said Bacon, Nourish Café owner.
RELATED: Companies part of group founded by CA governor collectively get nearly $3 million in PPP loans, data shows
San Francisco Police responded.
"Residents in the Richmond will see an increased police presence in area that have been hit the hardest by the burglaries," SFPD said in a statement. "This includes an increase in patrols, foot beats and officers on fixed post locations. The SFPD Burglary Detail tracks repeat offenders. This helps us identify burglary series crews and helps connect suspects to other open cases."
Many business owners saying these crimes will go down if they are allowed to reopen, but for now, "Everyone is biting their nails to figure out: who is going to be next? When is it my turn?," said Mapes.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic