Coronavirus

Coronavirus Response: Safeway implementing 'one-way' shopping aisles at Bay Area stores

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Your trip through the grocery store may look a little different these days thanks to new precautionary measures at Safeway stores in the Bay Area. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers will now be required to walk in one direction through grocery aisles and remain two carts apart from other shoppers.

Stores have installed floor decals showing which direction shoppers are allowed to walk on each aisle.

This image shows one-way shopping aisles at Safeway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This image shows one-way shopping aisles at Safeway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safeway


"Safeway is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities, and to ensure our customers have access to the essential goods they need at this critical time," a store spokesperson told ABC7 in a statement Friday.

In addition to one-way aisles and social distancing measures, stores have also installed Plexiglas barriers at check stands to limit contact between employees and customers.

Safeway employees are also required to wash their hands every hour, the store spokesperson said.

RELATED: Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside

These precautions are becoming the new normal in the U.S. as federal, state and local officials encourage social distancing, isolation, hygiene and shelter precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safeway has 240 locations in California.

The grocery store chain is not the only retailer implementing strict health guidelines due to the virus.

On Friday, Target announced it would be metering the number of customers inside stores at a time and providing employees with masks and gloves.

Walmart announced similar protocol, allowing five customers to every 1,000 square-feet of shopping space.

Floor markers inside Walmart, similar to Safeway, will guide shoppers where to walk.

The retailers' efforts are aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosafewayillnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakgrocery storecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Diaries: New normal of living in Bay Area
Walmart changing to one-way aisles to keep social distancing
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News