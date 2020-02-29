What Really Matters: As novel coronavirus spreads, stock market gets the flu

RELATED: What Really Matters: Beyond Coronavirus
The new coronavirus has not yet been declared a pandemic, but that is certainly a very real possibility as the disease continues to spread around the world.
Of course, the most important effect COVID-19 is having and will continue to have is on the health of those who become infected. But the virus is also having a profound impact on the global economy and on stock markets where the spread of the virus is creating fear among investors and driving down indices dramatically. The virus and the impact on investments are understandably making people very nervous.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus