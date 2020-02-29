What Really Matters: As novel coronavirus spreads, stock market gets the flu

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley focuses on the risk and the results of the novel coronavirus.The new coronavirus has not yet been declared a pandemic, but that is certainly a very real possibility as the disease continues to spread around the world.Of course, the most important effect COVID-19 is having and will continue to have is on the health of those who become infected. But the virus is also having a profound impact on the global economy and on stock markets where the spread of the virus is creating fear among investors and driving down indices dramatically. The virus and the impact on investments are understandably making people very nervous.