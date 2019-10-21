High fire danger could force PG&E shutoffs in North Bay, Sierra this week

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E is saying there is a "reasonable" chance they will shut off the power later this week. It is expected to be hot and windy this week.

PG&E says the possible power shut off would be smaller than the one we saw earlier this month. The Bay Area counties that could lose power are Marin, Solano, Sonoma and Napa. They are looking at Wednesday evening into midday Thursday.

In a press release Pacific Gas and Electric Company said in part:

"Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions and dry fuels, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, across portions of 17 Sierra Foothills and North Bay counties. At this time, no PSPS has been called, and PG&E will provide updates several times a day.

The risk forecast is expected to last 18 to 24 hours from Wednesday evening through mi-day Thursday.

"We worry about that. We are prepared we have flashlights and we know we can last for a few days. We don't have food that's going to perish much," said Mill Valley resident, Geo Monley and added "We are still in a fire season and I worry tremendously. If a fire started in Mill Valley I don't see how they'll stop it. In the Hills of Mill Valley."

On Sunday, Contra Costa County's prepositioning tool was also activated.

"We requested of the state today their approval to position a strike team of five additional fire engines, a water tender, and a firefighter bulldozer strike team to be positioned," said ConFire Public Information Officer, Steve Hill.
In West Marin County, the Marin Fire Department took their preparedness a bit further and burned nine-and-a-half acres at Martin Griffin Preserve.

PG&E moved its 7-Day PSPS Potential Forecast to "PSPS Watch," meaning there is a "reasonable chance" of executing a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff).

The list of counties that may be impacted are (but not limited to): Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba.

According to PG&E, the potential shutoff is expected to be smaller "in terms of scope and impact than the Oct. 9 - 12 PSPS."

