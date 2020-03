Coronavirus: Nature's beauty shines through amid COVID-19 crisis in Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

WEST MARIN, Calif. -- We've been showing you all the news you need to know this week about novel coronavirus . But sometimes what you need to see are just some peaceful scenes, especially if you can't leave your home to enjoy the beauty of the San Francisco Bay Area.After week one of the region's shelter-in-place order, we leave you with a look at everything that is still wonderful from West Marin County.