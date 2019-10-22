PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Parts of North Bay, San Mateo County preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs

Parts of the Bay Area are preparing to go dark after PG&E announced the possibility of another round of power shutoffs.

PG&E could start turning the lights off Wednesday night in parts of the the North Bay and San Mateo County.

PG&E says it would make the decision about San Mateo County at 2 a.m. Thursday.

The utility says it has forecasters looking at weather models every hour to see what is happening. They have not made the decision yet whether they will turn off the power.

PG&E's CEO says he understands this creates hardships but this is the new reality as they try to prevent fires. But Bay Area health officials are worried about patients who rely on electricity to power their medical equipment.

"I think that the piece that is missing here is that we're not looking at the overall health impacts of shutting off the power," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

If the forecast holds, final notifications would begin Wednesday morning. Then power would get shut off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for parts of the Sierra foothills, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

As the wind moves south, power would then get cut for parts of San Mateo County on Thursday at 2 a.m.

PG&E says their website is ready to deal with heavy traffic. They say it should not crash like it did during the last outage.

