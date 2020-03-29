Coronavirus California

'It was wonderful. We were 6 feet apart except for when we kissed,' weddings amid the COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six days prior to her wedding day and it seems like Meghan Duff's wedding dress will stay in her closet for now.

"We're basically in limbo," said Duff a Menlo Park Resident.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

Her civil wedding at San Francisco's City Hall was canceled after the mandated shelter-in-place cut into her well-awaited dream date, April 3.

"He had his tux and we had our venue to have dinner with our families, and my cousin was going to do our flowers but the flower market closed. Everything is on hold," said Duff.

A statewide hold that didn't stop a San Francisco couple.

Kelley and Toby Castle are newlyweds in the midst of a global pandemic.

"We got married last Thursday," said Kelley Castle. "We got our marriage license an hour before they closed City Hall to get our marriage licenses."

The Castles decided on the fast wedding having in mind that Toby Castle an Australian citizen was going to have to go back home.

"We gathered about three people on a tiny little beach in San Francisco. It was wonderful we were six-feet apart except for when we kissed," said Castle.

RELATED: Sunnyvale neighbors surprise couple with wedding impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

An average of 36 weddings happen at San Francisco's City Hall every day.

In a statement the Office of the City Administrator said, "We understand these are challenging times, and will work with every couple on a case-by-case basis. Couples who need to get married immediately can find an authorized officiant and send the signed license in by mail. Those who wish to reschedule for an in-person ceremony will receive priority appointments to get married at City Hall as soon as it is safe to do so."

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis - How you can help

In the midst of the uncertainty of this pandemic what these two couples do have in common is confidence in their love.

"One day I'm going to have that special moment," said Duff.

"We knew that we loved each other and we wanted to do life together. We will figure out a party later," said Castle.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco city hallcoronavirus californiacoronavirusweddingswedding
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Bay neighbors surprise couple with a wedding
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: 5 new deaths, 17 more cases in Santa Clara County
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
South Bay neighbors surprise couple with a wedding
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: 5 new deaths, 17 more cases in Santa Clara County
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding
Show More
Coronavirus: Family desperate to visit dying 90-year-old woman at nursing home
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Light scattered showers continue overnight
Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News