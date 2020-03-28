What Really Matters: Staying the course at a COVID crossroad

With the Bay Area about to enter a third week of shelter-at-home, a lot of people are feeling the strain of being cooped-up. But it is more important now than ever that we all continue to comply with the order and with social distancing rules.
I have been extremely diligent about making sure I do everything humanly possible to avoid becoming infected. None of us want to get this thing, but I particularly don't want to risk passing it along to others or not being able to work during this critical time.
But, as careful as I am being, I have to constantly remind myself not to let my guard down. As time goes by, it's easier to become more complacent and we all have to be careful to not let that happen.
