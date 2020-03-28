Coronavirus California

What Really Matters: Staying the course at a COVID crossroad

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley with a look at why we are at an important moment in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

With the Bay Area about to enter a third week of shelter-at-home, a lot of people are feeling the strain of being cooped-up. But it is more important now than ever that we all continue to comply with the order and with social distancing rules.

RELATED: 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic

I have been extremely diligent about making sure I do everything humanly possible to avoid becoming infected. None of us want to get this thing, but I particularly don't want to risk passing it along to others or not being able to work during this critical time.

But, as careful as I am being, I have to constantly remind myself not to let my guard down. As time goes by, it's easier to become more complacent and we all have to be careful to not let that happen.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscowhat really matterscoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Junior Sharks' viral toilet paper video catches attention of pro Sharks players
Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
Video: Look at week 2 of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Advice on COVID-19 from woman ending 14-day quarantine
Live updates: Man dies of COVID-19 in Marin County
I-Team data analysis: Most states beat California for COVID-19 testing
Oakland Zoo tries to stay afloat, keep animals fed with zero ticket revenue
Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports
Bay Area moms, mothers-to-be share COVID-19 stresses
Gig workers covered under COVID-19 relief bill
Show More
Some North Bay Airbnb vacation rentals skirt shelter-in-place guidelines
Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
EXCLUSIVE: Zoom founder describes growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News