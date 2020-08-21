wildfire

Man found dead during fire damage assessment in Solano County, sheriff's officials say

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who lived on Pleasants Valley Road in Solano County has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Solano County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the deceased man during a search assessing fire-damaged areas in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road.

It is unclear at this time if his death was related to the wildfires.

No further details about the man have been released, as his family has not yet been notified of his death.

It is not clear if the man lived in the house where he was found.

