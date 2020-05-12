Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Sonoma County business supports local restaurants by purchasing employees free lunches

By
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) -- We've heard a lot in recent weeks about all the ways restaurants are trying to generate business and jobs by staying open. In Sebastopol, Sonoma County, we found a different take in the form of a concerted effort by customers.

It begins at the Sebastopol Hardware Center, where for whatever you need, Christy Simmons can point you there.

"Um, aisle four?" she said.

After 15 years, here, she has a reputation.

"I get called a guru and walking encyclopedia," said Simmons, who used to own a handyman business.

"She's the go-to, like a Swiss army knife," described Doug Bishop, one of the store's owners.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Half of San Francisco restaurants expected to close as industry bracing for big changes during pandemic

So it's no wonder that when Jamilah Nixon parked her food truck outside, Simmons' bosses felt generous and bought her lunch.

"I'll take the charlie hustle slider?" she ordered. But there is more to this. Her employers have bought lunch for a different employee ever day, recently, and all because of COVID-19.

"It's a win, win, win, win," added co-owner Dan Allingham. Both bosses describe the effort as part of a greater cause.

"The economy of it is we need these restaurants for our economy to survive," explained Doug Bishop.

"Every single customer does make a difference," added Jamilah Nixon in her food truck.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders

The program started 11 days ago. It's about more than just one hardware store and food truck. The idea - to benefit a pool of 1,000 Sebastopol and many other eateries from the visits of those 1,000 employees.

Mambos Pizza received one of the first orders.

Businesses like Weeks Drilling and Pump Company have taken to ordering lunch in for their large staff, once a week.

"Are you going to spoil your employees?" we asked Kathryn Daniels, who runs human resources.

"Spoiling them? That's a good thing," she replied.

RELATED: Coronavirus Help: San Mateo company launches free takeout system to support struggling eateries

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysebastopolcoronavirus californialunchcoronaviruslunch breakact of kindnessshelter in placesmall businessbusinessfoodsonoma countyrestaurantrestaurantsworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gilroy shop dealing with health, economic crisis receive thousands in donations
Legendary cafe in SF at risk of closure while other restaurants open for first time
Check your mailbox: Some California children getting up to $365 for food
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
Man vandalizes Oakland store after he was refused service for not wearing a face covering
Check your mailbox: Some California children getting up to $365 for food
Western states request $1 trillion in federal aid
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Shark that killed Santa Cruz surfer is 99% likely to be a great white, expert says
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 in Bay Area
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
More TOP STORIES News