SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Colin in San Mateo is Dunk Contest-ready - And he's got the perfect background.
The stage is set for alley-oop perfection with a gorgeous San Mateo sunset, a trampoline, and a photographer.
But can Colin Trizuto deliver?
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davion Berry buries the no-look shot
His dad Mark on the lob... and Colin times it perfectly!
He throws it down, with authority!
We have to see that again, in slow motion.
Check out that windmill.. It's like something out of "Space Jam!"
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's alley-oop perfection at sunset
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News