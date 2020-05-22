Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's alley-oop perfection at sunset

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofColin in San Mateo is Dunk Contest-ready - And he's got the perfect background.The stage is set for alley-oop perfection with a gorgeous San Mateo sunset, a trampoline, and a photographer.But can Colin Trizuto deliver?His dad Mark on the lob... and Colin times it perfectly!He throws it down, with authority!We have to see that again, in slow motion.Check out that windmill.. It's like something out of "Space Jam!"See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!