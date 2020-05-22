Hey Larry, Call My Play! It's alley-oop perfection at sunset

Hey Larry Call My Play

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Colin in San Mateo is Dunk Contest-ready - And he's got the perfect background.

The stage is set for alley-oop perfection with a gorgeous San Mateo sunset, a trampoline, and a photographer.

But can Colin Trizuto deliver?

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! 9-year-old Davion Berry buries the no-look shot

His dad Mark on the lob... and Colin times it perfectly!

He throws it down, with authority!

We have to see that again, in slow motion.

Check out that windmill.. It's like something out of "Space Jam!"

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

