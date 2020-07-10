Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Hudson the toddler has the winning swing

By
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Hudson the toddler has the winning swing.

The two (almost three)-year-old from El Sobrante already has amazing hand-eye coordination!

He starts with tennis, and he's on roll in his tiger-striped uniform.

RELATED: Baby Levi sinks shots and eats cookies

But after a while, he's over it. No more crying, Hudson! Maybe softball is your sport?

Fast-forward to the baseball diamond and, wow!

We have a future home run hitter right here.

It's not hard to see, he gets that power from his mom, Allison.

They are quite the dynamic duo!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

