In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Tessa the toddler takes a swing at golf.
This is one determined 2-year-old!
However, she quickly realizes, golf can be a very frustrating sport.
It's OK Tessa, we'll count these as practice swings!
After a few more ferocious attempts to make contact, she's had enough.
Instead of continuing to swing, she chucks the golf club at the camera... and wow.
Power and accuracy!
Maybe ax-throwing is your talent, girl!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
Aloha is goodbye!
