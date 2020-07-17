Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry Call My Play! Tessa the toddler takes a swing at golf

In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" Tessa the toddler takes a swing at golf.

This is one determined 2-year-old!

However, she quickly realizes, golf can be a very frustrating sport.

It's OK Tessa, we'll count these as practice swings!

After a few more ferocious attempts to make contact, she's had enough.

Instead of continuing to swing, she chucks the golf club at the camera... and wow.

Power and accuracy!

Maybe ax-throwing is your talent, girl!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

