Hey Larry Call My Play! Tessa the toddler takes a swing at golf

In this edition ofTessa the toddler takes a swing at golf.This is one determined 2-year-old!However, she quickly realizes, golf can be a very frustrating sport.It's OK Tessa, we'll count these as practice swings!After a few more ferocious attempts to make contact, she's had enough.Instead of continuing to swing, she chucks the golf club at the camera... and wow.Power and accuracy!Maybe ax-throwing is your talent, girl!