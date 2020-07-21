SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" T the cat loves to play fetch, and can sit on command.
The Chartreux breed is known for their hunting instincts, and T definitely has them!
The one-year-old rescue from Albuquerque lives in the East Bay now, where her owner has taught her lots of awesome tricks.
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Floyd the cat practices his acrobat moves
Unlike most cats, T is great at fetch.
She also knows the word "sit," and can do so on command.
Good girl, T!
But maybe more impressive than her tricks, you have to see her golden-orange eyes!
See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"
And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.
Aloha is goodbye!
Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here
Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet T the cat; she plays fetch
HEY LARRY CALL MY PLAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News