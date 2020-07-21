Hey Larry, Call My Play! Meet T the cat; she plays fetch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this edition ofT the cat loves to play fetch, and can sit on command.The Chartreux breed is known for their hunting instincts, and T definitely has them!The one-year-old rescue from Albuquerque lives in the East Bay now, where her owner has taught her lots of awesome tricks.Unlike most cats, T is great at fetch.She also knows the word "sit," and can do so on command.Good girl, T!But maybe more impressive than her tricks, you have to see her golden-orange eyes!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!