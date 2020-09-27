St. Helena hospital evacuated due to nearby Glass Fire, patients safe, official says

Immediate need ambulance strike team of 4 Con Fire and 1 @srvfpd units sent to #GlassFire to assist with evacuation of St. Helena hospital. @CALFIRELNU @Cal_OES — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 27, 2020

Our SF Fire Department is heading up to Napa to help with the growing #GlassFire: 5 fire engines to fight the fire & 4 ambulances to help with hospital evacuations. Our thoughts are with our neighbors to the north & our SFFD members meeting the call for mutual aid. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/k0u2IrATZQ — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 27, 2020

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- St. Helena's Adventist Health Medical Center is evacuating patients because of a fast-moving fire in Napa County.As of Sunday, the hospital had 55 patients. All have been evacuated safely, a representative from the hospital told ABC7.Video shows firefighters from Contra Costa County and San Ramon Valley driving ambulances to the facility, to help get patients out.The medical center says it's moving patients out of an abundance of caution because of the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning.Emergency contacts will be notified about their loved ones' new hospital location.The facility is also temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care.Medical center workers were seen packing up COVID-19 supplies and equipment to take with them during the evacuation.The hospital wasn't able to say whether the it is currently caring for COVID-19 patients, but in general the hospital has cared for very few during the pandemic.The hospital is now working on setting up a phone line for patients' families to get information.The Glass Fire has already prompted mandatory evacuations in several parts of Napa County.San Francisco firefighters are headed there to help.Mayor London Breed tweeted video showing five fire engines and four ambulances that are responding to the call for mutual aid.