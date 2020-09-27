wildfire

St. Helena hospital evacuated due to nearby Glass Fire, patients safe, official says

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- St. Helena's Adventist Health Medical Center is evacuating patients because of a fast-moving fire in Napa County.

As of Sunday, the hospital had 55 patients. All have been evacuated safely, a representative from the hospital told ABC7.

Video shows firefighters from Contra Costa County and San Ramon Valley driving ambulances to the facility, to help get patients out.



RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 1,200 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

The medical center says it's moving patients out of an abundance of caution because of the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning.

Emergency contacts will be notified about their loved ones' new hospital location.

The facility is also temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

Medical center workers were seen packing up COVID-19 supplies and equipment to take with them during the evacuation.

The hospital wasn't able to say whether the it is currently caring for COVID-19 patients, but in general the hospital has cared for very few during the pandemic.

The hospital is now working on setting up a phone line for patients' families to get information.

The Glass Fire has already prompted mandatory evacuations in several parts of Napa County.

RELATED: Bay Area heat wave could bring 107-degree high temperatures

San Francisco firefighters are headed there to help.

Mayor London Breed tweeted video showing five fire engines and four ambulances that are responding to the call for mutual aid.



Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.

VIDEO: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
EMBED More News Videos

As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.




App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napacaliforniabrush firehospitalwildfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
WILDFIRE
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
Show More
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Twin Peaks residents blame closure of vista for uptick in crime
PG&E power shutoff 'likely' in North Bay, officials say
Desk shortage forces people to get creative about workspaces
More TOP STORIES News