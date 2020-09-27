St. Helena hospital evacuated due to nearby Glass Fire, patients safe, official says

As of Sunday, the hospital had 55 patients. All have been evacuated safely, a representative from the hospital told ABC7.
Video shows firefighters from Contra Costa County and San Ramon Valley driving ambulances to the facility, to help get patients out.
Immediate need ambulance strike team of 4 Con Fire and 1 @srvfpd units sent to #GlassFire to assist with evacuation of St. Helena hospital. @CALFIRELNU @Cal_OES— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 27, 2020
RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 1,200 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County
The medical center says it's moving patients out of an abundance of caution because of the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning.
Emergency contacts will be notified about their loved ones' new hospital location.
The facility is also temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care.
RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave
Medical center workers were seen packing up COVID-19 supplies and equipment to take with them during the evacuation.
The hospital wasn't able to say whether the it is currently caring for COVID-19 patients, but in general the hospital has cared for very few during the pandemic.
The hospital is now working on setting up a phone line for patients' families to get information.
The Glass Fire has already prompted mandatory evacuations in several parts of Napa County.
RELATED: Bay Area heat wave could bring 107-degree high temperatures
San Francisco firefighters are headed there to help.
Mayor London Breed tweeted video showing five fire engines and four ambulances that are responding to the call for mutual aid.
Our SF Fire Department is heading up to Napa to help with the growing #GlassFire: 5 fire engines to fight the fire & 4 ambulances to help with hospital evacuations. Our thoughts are with our neighbors to the north & our SFFD members meeting the call for mutual aid. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/k0u2IrATZQ— London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 27, 2020
Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.
VIDEO: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire