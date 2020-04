Coronavirus: First responders honor Stanford health care workers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area law enforcement agencies again showed their appreciation for medical workers on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.First responders lined up at Stanford to honor health care workers as they arrived for their shifts Thursday morning. They were stationed with emergency lights flashing at the entrances of Stanford Health Care Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital and the Stanford Pediatric Emergency Room.Similar tributes have also been held at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame and outside of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose Organizers said they wanted to recognize and thank all the medical professionals working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.