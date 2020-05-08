Phase 2 reopening: When San Francisco will enter Stage 2 and the businesses that will reopen

Bookstores



Florists



Music and record stores



Hobby, toy, and game stores



Home furnishings and home goods



Cosmetics and beauty supply



Arts supplies stores



Musical instrument and supplies stores



Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of California is moving into Stage 2 of reopening Friday, but not San Francisco.San Francisco and several other Bay Area counties have decided to move slower than the timeline outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom. San Francisco will enter the second phase of reopening as early as May 18, says Mayor London Breed.In Stage 2, the city of San Francisco says the following businesses will be allowed to open for curbside pickup:Dine-in restaurants are not included in the list of businesses allowed to reopen May 18."We have been hard at work to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely and responsibly," said Mayor Breed in a statement. "Giving businesses the option to reopen and provide storefront pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city-allowing some people to get back to work, while still protecting public health. The last thing we want is to see a spike in the number of cases or hospitalizations, so we're going to be keeping close track of our key COVID-19 indicators and will be ready to make any adjustment needed to keep our community healthy."The city plans to release more details on its second phase reopening guidelines next week.