Clogged storm drains cause North Bay flooding, public works crews standing by for busy weekend

#HappeningNow Flooding in downtown San Rafael. Public works crews busy pumping water from a storm drain clogged w/ debris. @LiveDoppler7 @DrewTumaABC7 pic.twitter.com/Z3Lg3mcESi — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 21, 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain was a welcome sight but it's already caused some serious issues when it comes to clogged storm drains.It was a big mess in San Rafael's Picnic Valley neighborhood.Rain caused a clogged storm drain to back up, flooding parts of Octavia Street and Woodland Avenue with up to two feet of water. Public works crews were busy pumping the water out."With all the leaves and everything falling and there's construction around, anything could have flown in there, people's garbage, bottles, cans, but mainly leaves plugged the drain," said San Rafael Public Works supervisor Kenny Gatlin.It took several hours before the drain was fixed and water receded.In the downtown area, tree crews were hustling trimming branches and limbs ahead of this weekend's storm which could bring strong winds and inches of rain to the North Bay.Bobby Singh owns the mini-mart next door."It's a good thing they're trimming, otherwise the wind will bring it down, this is an old building," said Singh.