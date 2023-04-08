What is the California Henge? Here's when you can see stunning sunrise this weekend in SF

The so-called California Henge happens twice a year when the sun falls perfectly above the Bay Bridge in between California and Gough Street.

Stunning photos show the astronomical phenomenon in the city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An astronomical phenomenon is happening this weekend in the Bay Area.

The so-called "California Henge" happens twice a year when the sun falls perfectly above the Bay Bridge in between California and Gough Street in San Francisco.

Photos below show amazing photos taken by ABC7 News Executive Producer Mark Stephens.

This is an image of the "San Francisco" henge in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

It's somewhat similar to England's Stonehenge, which was built to align with the sun during winter and summer solstices.

California Henge is supposed to happen Saturday through Monday before 7 a.m.

If you miss it this weekend - don't worry. The astronomical phenomenon will happen again this September.

