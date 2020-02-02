Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fans pack team's official pep rally in Miami

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Cloudy skies over Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami could've fooled the biggest San Francisco 49ers fans. While the weather resembled the gloomy Bay Area, the official Super Bowl 54 pep rally for the Faithful was held in the middle of the Magic City.

"There's a lot of people in this world that would love to be standing here, regardless of rain," 49ers President Al Guido told ABC7 News.

Guido brought the whole gang, too -- Niner Gang, that is!

Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush cheerleaders and Niner Noise kept the momentum going.

We spotted the man known as "Sushi Randy" from San Jose in the crowd. "Miami knows how to deliver," he said.

Another fan explained, "When your team gets to the Super Bowl, you get excited, you come out and support 'em."

"I've been around Miami and I've seen more 49ers fans than Chiefs fans," another man said.



"It's exciting, man. Let's go, let's get this win, let's get this W," another fan exclaimed.

The 49ers are officially one sleep away from Super Bowl Sunday and fans aren't wasting one Miami minute.

When asked to use one word or one sentence to describe the excitement, fans obliged.

"Contagious," a 49ers fan said. "If you don't feel this, you're not alive."

"There's enthusiasm just coursing through my veins," another shared.

When it comes down to it, most fans agreed, "This is once in a lifetime. You've got to do it."



"It's like a whole new life right now, we're in the Super Bowl," one man said. "You can't even imagine what we're going through right now, it's the best thing in the world."

The last time the team took the field during a Super Bowl in Miami was back in 1995, during Super Bowl 29.

Dennis Brown was the 49ers defensive end back then.

He stopped to chat about what goes through a player's mind just hours before a championship game.

"I remember the night before the Super Bowl, 25 years ago," Brown said. "Getting ready to play this football game. You got nerves, you're looking through your playbook, but you're excited!"



