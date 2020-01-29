Visiting Miami for the Super Bowl? Avoid crowds and check out these sights instead

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MIAMI, Fla. (KGO) -- There are endless things to do and see in Miami. You can Google popular destinations, but here are a couple that will keep you away from the huge crowds and tourist traps.You've probably never heard of Wynwood before, but after you visit all of your friends will know about it thanks to your awesome pics on Instagram.Wynwood, the formerly dilapidated warehouse district, has gotten a huge facelift in recent years and is now the art and soul of the city.Bursting with color and full of life, it's easy to see why Miamians love taking a stroll in Wynwood. It's full of breathtaking murals. "It doesn't matter what type of art you like, there's something all over the place you can find," said South Florida resident Iraseme Smith.The newest mural on the block is sure to get plenty of love on Instagram. It shows Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and 49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman larger than life at the corner of NW 2 Avenue and NW 26 Street."I can't even draw a line and look at what they're doing" said Sherry Weintrop, who is visiting Miami. "I'm amazed."ABC7 News caught up the artist behind the mural, Juan Travieso, just as he was adding the finishing touches. He started work at 3 p.m. Sunday and planned on finishing it by Tuesday evening.Travieso has more than 60 works of art all over the world from Los Angeles to Miami, and even China. "Making street art is for the people. It's not about institutions or anything like that. It's more about for people to enjoy it," said Travieso.And that's what the locals want you to do: slow down and take it all in. "Don't (be in) a rush. Kinda let Wynwood pull you. Let Wynwood's energy pull you where it pulls you," said Miami native Richard Faust.Now that you've taken in some culture, it's time to hit the beach. But we aren't going to South Beach.Just 30 minutes from Miami International airport, Key Biscayne is a gem among locals. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Crandon Park Beach are favorites. It's easy to see why. With powdery white sand and gentle waves, this is your excuse to skip the South Beach traffic.If you're looking for an adventure, make the trek up 109 stairs up the Cape Florida lighthouse on Bill Baggs Park. It's the oldest structure in all of Miami-Dade County, dating back to 1825. Once you make it to the top, you get 360 views of nature's stunning beauty."It's a privilege to have this place to ourselves. To be able to walk here every day," said Myra Silva, Key Biscayne resident.