Super Bowl 2020: Faithful take over official 49ers Team House in Miami ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Niner Noise, the official drumline for the team, led the way through Super Bowl LIVE at Bayfront Park.
The Team House opened Thursday, giving fans three days of activities and guest appearances.
Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam and former 49ers players are expected to join fans through Saturday.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City versus San Francisco in battle of the fans
While the Team House puts the focus on the fans, the Faithful made it clear they have one thing in mind.
"Winning, winning, winning, winning," Mike Vitito said.
Vitito previously lived in Mountain View, but is currently a Florida resident.
A sign outside the Team House reads, "49ers fans only."
During a visit on Friday, ABC7 News found plenty of them.
Vitito proved his permanent loyalty. Pointing to his tattoos, he explained, "These are losing seasons. These are seasons that we weren't winning, but I had to show my support and my love for the 49ers. I knew it was going to come around again."
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Palo Alto native, 49ers fan wins contest to earn free trip to Super Bowl 54
Former 49ers players Eric Wright and Guy McIntyre mingled with fans on Friday.
The official 49ers Team House features all-things "Faithfulcentric," right along the South Florida waterfront.
"The Super Bowl is here in my backyard, in South Florida," Alberto Pedraza told ABC7 News. "I represent 9-5-4 Faithfuls."
Pedraza said history is bound to repeat itself, adding winning in Miami is the only option.
"Hey, 2-for-2. The Niners have won here in South Florida. We're making it 3-for-3," he said. "We're getting that 6th ring. Quest for 6 is happening this Sunday."
Until then, the 49ers Team House at Bayfront Park is sure to bring the energy.
ABC7 News also spotted a Chiefs Team House.
Bay Area resident Pete Rodriguez said, "I keep on telling Kansas City, 'Look it. You waited 50 years... You'll have to wait about another 51 or 52 years."
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area