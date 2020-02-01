Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Faithful take over official 49ers Team House in Miami ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

MIAMI (KGO) -- In South Florida, 49ers fans are in the house at the official 49ers Team House.

Niner Noise, the official drumline for the team, led the way through Super Bowl LIVE at Bayfront Park.

The Team House opened Thursday, giving fans three days of activities and guest appearances.

Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam and former 49ers players are expected to join fans through Saturday.

While the Team House puts the focus on the fans, the Faithful made it clear they have one thing in mind.

"Winning, winning, winning, winning," Mike Vitito said.

Vitito previously lived in Mountain View, but is currently a Florida resident.

A sign outside the Team House reads, "49ers fans only."

During a visit on Friday, ABC7 News found plenty of them.

Vitito proved his permanent loyalty. Pointing to his tattoos, he explained, "These are losing seasons. These are seasons that we weren't winning, but I had to show my support and my love for the 49ers. I knew it was going to come around again."

Former 49ers players Eric Wright and Guy McIntyre mingled with fans on Friday.

The official 49ers Team House features all-things "Faithfulcentric," right along the South Florida waterfront.

"The Super Bowl is here in my backyard, in South Florida," Alberto Pedraza told ABC7 News. "I represent 9-5-4 Faithfuls."

Pedraza said history is bound to repeat itself, adding winning in Miami is the only option.

"Hey, 2-for-2. The Niners have won here in South Florida. We're making it 3-for-3," he said. "We're getting that 6th ring. Quest for 6 is happening this Sunday."

Until then, the 49ers Team House at Bayfront Park is sure to bring the energy.

ABC7 News also spotted a Chiefs Team House.

Bay Area resident Pete Rodriguez said, "I keep on telling Kansas City, 'Look it. You waited 50 years... You'll have to wait about another 51 or 52 years."

