Taxes 2023: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions during Tax Chat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have a question about taxes or filing your tax returns? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney is here to help.

On Friday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 7 On Your Side and a team of tax experts from United Way Bay Area will answer your questions about changes to the tax law, new deductions, deadlines, and more.

United Way Bay Area's Free Tax Help can get your taxes done right by one of their experts for free! You may qualify for more than $8,000 in refunds and earned income tax credits. Call 211 or visit UWBA.org/taxhelp to get started today.

Other experts who will be helping during the tax chat include the IRS, California Society of CPAs, and Golden Gate Society of Enrolled Agents.

