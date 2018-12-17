BAY AREA LIFE

IBM AI helping people and the planet

For over 70 years, IBM Research has been inventing, exploring, and imagining for the future.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For over 70 years, IBM Research has been inventing, exploring, and imagining for the future. Located in San Jose, California, IBM Research - Almaden is one of 12 labs in IBM's global research division. The scientists, computer engineers, and designers at Almaden cultivate promising and disruptive technologies that direct the future of AI, quantum computing, and more.

IBM researchers have recently developed a general framework and algorithm for AI agents to learn, teach, and receive advice. This year, IBM has made significant strides toward broadening AI and will continue to advance an AI agent's human-level intelligence in 2019.

